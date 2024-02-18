Brokerages Set Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Price Target at $99.75

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on VAL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris
Valaris Stock Performance
Valaris stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.
Valaris Company Profile
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valaris
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.