Brokerages Set Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Price Target at $99.75

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Valaris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 31.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 919,123 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Valaris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,003,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,966,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Valaris by 8.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,402,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.