Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $186,066,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,853,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,659,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 1,333,635 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

