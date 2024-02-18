Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bruker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after buying an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Bruker by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

