BuildUp Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (BUP)

BuildUp (BUP) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, BuildUp has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One BuildUp token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BuildUp has a market cap of $868,265.64 and $21.71 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 3,465,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,500,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. BuildUp’s official website is gomoneda.com.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 3,465,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.00250659 USD and is down -12.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

