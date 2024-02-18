Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cadence Bank Price Performance
NYSE:CADE opened at $27.59 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.
Cadence Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Bank
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.