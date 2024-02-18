Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $2,458,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE opened at $27.59 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Cadence Bank

Get Free Report

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

