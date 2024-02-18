Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $290.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.97. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

