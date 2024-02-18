Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $246.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $155.68 and a one year high of $248.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

