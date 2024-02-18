Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $183,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Orion Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.