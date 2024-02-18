Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,286,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,822,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

