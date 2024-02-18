Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,275 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of MasterCraft Boat worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth $19,893,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MCFT opened at $21.71 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $369.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

