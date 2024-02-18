Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 700 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Lennar by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE LEN opened at $150.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.25. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.