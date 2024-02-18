Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $343,000 Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 230.80 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,057.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

