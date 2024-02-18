Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,730,000 after purchasing an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 875,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

HPP opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.