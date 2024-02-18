Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James raised their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.