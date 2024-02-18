Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. Humana comprises 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

HUM stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.92. The stock had a trading volume of 954,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,619. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.31.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.