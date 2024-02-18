Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 56,855 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,000. General Electric makes up 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48. General Electric has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

