Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Invests $6.50 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 3.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.15. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $173.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

