Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $152.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,429,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

