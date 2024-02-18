Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000. Linde comprises 4.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $431.63. 1,460,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,676. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $319.23 and a fifty-two week high of $434.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

