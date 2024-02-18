Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$90.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. In other news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$86,175.38. Insiders have sold 69,544 shares of company stock worth $4,905,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
