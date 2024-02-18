Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Jet2 (LON:JET2) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,850 ($23.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.00) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jet2 Price Performance

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,369 ($17.29) on Thursday. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($12.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,403 ($17.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.09, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is currently 655.74%.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

