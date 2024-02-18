Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$37.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.09.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.62. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6497462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.05%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

