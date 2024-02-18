Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

