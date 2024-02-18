Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 144,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 204.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems



Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

