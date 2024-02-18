CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CBIZ updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

