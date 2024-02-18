CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.01 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $42.29 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015946 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,817.77 or 0.99944074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009161 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00166146 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0519368 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,455,827.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.