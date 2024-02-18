CEEK VR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $41.63 million and $1.91 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015852 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,762.56 or 0.99964619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009169 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00165510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0519368 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,455,827.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.