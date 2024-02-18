CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 13,879 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,324,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,741,792. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $488.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.49 and a 200-day moving average of $337.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

