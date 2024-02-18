CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 4,716 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $928.94. 1,161,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,263. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $954.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $794.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

