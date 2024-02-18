CenterBook Partners LP Buys 276,174 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,174 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up approximately 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.13% of R1 RCM worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,120,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $77,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 3,232,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,123. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.