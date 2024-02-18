CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.80 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,608 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 428,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after buying an additional 75,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

