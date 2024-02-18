CenterBook Partners LP Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 625.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,527 shares during the period. Ambarella makes up about 0.6% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,404 shares in the company, valued at $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,300. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $95.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.