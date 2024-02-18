CenterBook Partners LP Has $5.41 Million Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,341 shares during the period. Integral Ad Science comprises approximately 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.29% of Integral Ad Science worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. 1,072,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,840. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

