Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Central Securities worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CET opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

