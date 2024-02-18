Chainbing 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,191.33 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $85.34 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

