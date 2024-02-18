Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. 3,395,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.