Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 18,411 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Avient makes up approximately 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of Avient worth $69,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 434,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,791. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

