Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 98,648 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Herc worth $53,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Herc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Herc by 5.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Trading Down 2.2 %

Herc stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.37. 272,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $156.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.