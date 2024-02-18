Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,867. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

