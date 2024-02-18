Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 104.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Hess by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 57,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

