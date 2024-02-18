Channing Capital Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

NOV Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,105. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

