Channing Capital Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.37. 2,642,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

