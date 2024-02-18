Channing Capital Management LLC Has $61.57 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,803 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of STAG Industrial worth $61,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

STAG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. 2,126,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

