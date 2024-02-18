Channing Capital Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.97.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,178 shares of company stock worth $378,261,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.72. 4,159,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,387. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24. The company has a market cap of $280.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

