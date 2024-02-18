Channing Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,828 shares during the quarter. Cactus comprises 2.2% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Cactus worth $67,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

