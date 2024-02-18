Channing Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,113 shares during the quarter. Callon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.8% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $55,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55,268 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $98,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

NYSE:CPE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

