Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 10,080 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADFree Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:LAD traded down $12.47 on Friday, hitting $291.81. The stock had a trading volume of 199,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.25. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

