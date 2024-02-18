Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 10,080 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:LAD traded down $12.47 on Friday, hitting $291.81. The stock had a trading volume of 199,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.25. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

