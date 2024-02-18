Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 44,294 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,294 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises about 2.5% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Brink’s worth $75,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,811,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brink’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCO stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 176,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

