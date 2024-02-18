Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 70,457 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,457 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Medpace worth $40,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $391.64. The company had a trading volume of 382,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,831. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.04. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $399.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total value of $6,568,897.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,589,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,508,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

