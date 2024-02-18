Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

